Phillies Tie Longest Winning Streak of Rob Thomson Era in Wild Extra Innings Game
It's been a fairly straightforward road trip for the Philadelphia Phillies.
That is until they arrived in Sacramento.
Coming off their dominant and historic sweep against the Colorado Rockies, things looked to be well under control for the Phillies in Game 1 against the Athletics before things got tight at the end.
But still, the winning streak was kept in tact.
However, that ending in the first contest might have been a precursor of what was to come because things got whacky in the second game against the Athletics.
There were six lead changes and five ties throughout the contest, punctuated by a Brent Rooker solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Athletics a 6-5 lead before Max Kepler hit a bomb of his own in the top of the ninth to tie things back up.
The wackiness ensued further in extra innings when neither team scored despite both having the bases loaded with outs to give.
Brandon Marsh saved the game with his throw that caught the runner trying to score the winning run.
Philadelphia didn't miss their opportunity to put runs on the board in the top of the 11th, with Kyle Schwarber driving in two runs with a play that resulted in him standing on third base due to obstruction when he rounded first.
Nick Castellanos hit a sacrifice fly to score Schwarber and give the Phillies a 9-6 lead.
That was all Max Lazar needed to record his first-career big league save in his first opportunity, getting the first batter to pop out before working around a walk on a questionable ball four call to induce a ground out and then a strikeout that ended the contest just before 2 a.m. ET.
Philadelphia has now won nine games in a row.
This winning streak is tied for the longest since Rob Thomson took over as manager of the Phillies, matching the mark set by the team during his first week on the job back in 2022.
Philadelphia will go for another sweep and their 10th straight win on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET.