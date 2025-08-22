Phillies Are on Pace To Just Exceed Lofty Preseason Expectations
After some inconsistencies to start the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have seemingly found their groove.
Coming into the year, this was a team with some high expectations, but it was coming off a bad loss in the 2024 postseason. The Phillies were ousted by the New York Mets in the National League Division Series, which felt like a massive disappointment considering the campaign that they had.
Over the winter, the team made a couple of notable additions to try to fix some of the issues that plagued them in the playoffs. However, of the three notable additions, it has only been Jesus Luzardo who has been a positive one.
Despite the offseason being a bit of a flop for the team, they have been able to be right in the mix for the NL East throughout the year. Recently, they have been able to pull away a bit. This was a team that returned a lot of talent, so expectations have been high. With it feeling like a World Series or bust kind of year, Philadelphia hasn't shied away from that pressure.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Phillies being right on pace with their preseason expectations and the team being projected to win 93.9 games this year.
With Philadelphia being right on par with their preseason expectations, that is a very good thing for the franchise, considering they were lofty to begin with. The Phillies came into the 2025 campaign knowing that it was going to feel like they needed to win the World Series this season.
Did They Find Missing Piece?
This is a team that has been close to accomplishing that goal, but the core of the team is getting older, and they have three notable free agents after the year. With that being said, the front office made a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline to acquire star closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins.
Adding a closer of the caliber of Duran helps fix what has been a massive problem for Philadelphia in recent campaigns. So far, the right-hander has looked great with the Phillies, and there’s reason to believe he could be the missing piece.
Unfortunately, the team does have some uncertainty surrounding the health of their ace Zack Wheeler. The right-hander was recently placed on the injured list with a blood clot and has no timetable to return.
Without Wheeler, the team is not as good, and his absence will be monitored closely. However, the team is closing in on exceeding their preseason expectations, and that is a great accomplishment.