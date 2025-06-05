Phillies Awaiting Update on Star Catcher Who Was Struck by Foul Ball
The life of a catcher can be more dangerous than many people realize, even with all the extra protection they are required to wear. There are so many different variables at play behind the plate, and as such, one unlucky play can end up causing some serious pain.
Philadelphia Phillies star backstop J.T. Realmuto once again experienced this the hard way on Wednesday night, as he was forced to leave the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning after being struck by a foul ball.
The ball was tipped off the bat of Blue Jays' shortstop Bo Bichette, and it ended up going straight back into the groin area of the awaiting Realmuto in one of the most unfortunate ways imaginable.
Realmuto instantly doubled over in agony after being struck by the foul tip, and it took several minutes before he was able to work his way back onto his feet, where he then walked gingerly off the field.
Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, manager Rob Thompson said post-game that a doctor was evaluating Realmuto in the stadium and that the team didn't have any further updates at the time.
Anybody who has played catcher knows that being hit by foul balls is just part of the game, but nothing truly prepares anybody for getting hit below the belt in the manner Realmuto was.
The star catcher seemed to be in good spirits, though, even telling Thompson that he'd "had worse."
Hopefully, there is nothing serious going on, and the three-time All-Star will be back with the team on Thursday.
Realmuto has been a key part of Philadelphia's lineup since joining the club in 2021, and his presence behind the plate has been even more invaluable.
Now in the final year of his current deal, the slugger has seen his production fall off a bit, but he remains elite defensively.
As such, the team will be hoping for some good news on Thursday so they don't have to miss out on having Realmuto on the field for too long.