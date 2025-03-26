Phillies Big Offseason Acquisition Named Top Sleeper Heading Into Season
The Philadelphia Phillies had a quieter than anticipated offseason, not shaking things up too much despite another disappointing showing in the postseason.
It is hard to blame them for taking that route. Coming off a 95-win campaign and National League East title, it does make some sense to run things back.
However, there were a few areas on the team that needed to be shored up.
Amongst them was the starting pitching rotation.
Arguably, the team’s biggest need heading into the offseason was finding an upgrade for the No. 5 starter’s spot. It was a position held by Taijuan Walker last year but his performance was incredibly underwhelming with a 7.10 ERA across 83.2 innings.
Taking over that spot in the rotation will be Jesus Luzardo, who was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins.
The cost was relatively steep, with top prospect Staryln Caba and Emaarion Boyd being traded to their NL East rivals.
Luzardo is the prototypical buy-low candidate. Entering his prime at 27 years old, he has all the tools to be a successful pitcher in the Major Leagues. He has shown capable of performing at a high level, with 2022 and 2023 being very productive seasons.
But injuries have plagued him throughout his career; he has made more than 18 starts in a single campaign only once.
There are certainly risks involved, but the reward could outweigh that considerably. That is why Matt Brandon of Sports Illustrated has highlighted the left-handed pitcher as a sleeper heading into 2025.
“Over the past three seasons, he has limited opponents to a .227 batting average, which, when paired with improved command, suggests brighter days ahead,” he wrote.
The upside that Luzardo carries is immense. In 2024, he was one of only six starting pitchers who possessed 2+ pitches that generated a whiff rate of at least 40%. Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Reese Olson, Spencer Schwellenbach and Kyle Gibson were the others.
If he has better luck in the health department, Luzardo is going to be what separates Philadelphia’s starting rotation from everyone else in baseball. There aren’t any No. 5 starters who have his arsenal and upside.
Don’t discount the change of scenery as well.
A fire could be lit underneath him, going from the bottom-feeding Marlins to the World Series-contending Phillies. There won’t be nearly as much pressure as a complementary piece in the rotation behind multiple All-Stars compared to anchoring the rotation as he did in Miami.