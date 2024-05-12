Phillies Boss Reveals Why Star is Missing From Lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies are going for a sweep over their divisional opponent Miami Marlins on Sunday after dominating the first two games by a combined score of 16-5.
Based on the overall talent of these two clubs and the trajectory that they're both on, this result isn't too surprising.
But, to leave South Florida with a sweep, the Phillies will have to do it without one of their stars.
They announced their starting lineup for the finale and there were a few notable omissions. The one that really stood out was catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Because he's so important to the overall success of this team, naturally there was concern when his name didn't appear. However, it seems like it's nothing serious and is more precuationary to give him a day off.
Now 33 years old, there has been some more thought about keeping Realmuto out from behind the plate so often as his offensive numbers took a major hit last season compared to his career averages.
The wear and tear of being an everyday catcher who is constantly crouched behind the plate has worn down even the best athletes who have played in that position.
For what it's worth, Realmuto is having a bounce back offensive year. He's slashing .274/.327/.444 with five homers, 12 extra-base hits, and 15 RBI through 34 games.
Plus, he's the orchestrator of a starting rotation who has the second-best ERA in the league (2.52), and the pitching staff as a whole who ranks fourth with a 3.22 ERA.
Keeping him off the field just isn't a reality.
That doesn't mean they won't look to find ways where he can get some rest during the long season so he's fresh when hit matters most during the fall.
Garrett Stubbs will start in his place on Sunday for only his 10th appearance and seventh start of the year.