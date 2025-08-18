Phillies Provide Medical Update on Zack Wheeler Following Blood Clot Diagnosis
While the Philadelphia Phillies didn't have a strong weekend against the Washington Nationals, the real bad news came on the injury front.
As the Phillies try to secure their spot in the National League East, they recently had to place their star pitcher, Zack Wheeler, on the injured list with a blood clot in his shoulder. This is certainly a serious matter for Wheeler, and hopefully, he will be 100 percent healthy as soon as possible.
However, losing the ace of the staff is a tough blow for the Phillies. Recently, the team provided an update on the All-Star, who underwent a thrombolysis procedure to remove the blood clot.
Somewhat as expected, there has yet to be a timeline provided for a possible return. At this point, it’s fair for Philadelphia to prepare for being without their ace for the foreseeable future as he recovers.
Can Philadelphia Contend Without Wheeler?
Fortunately for the Phillies, they do have a plethora of starting pitchers. Aaron Nola just recently came back from the injured list to rejoin the staff, and they still have top prospect Andrew Painter waiting in the minors for his opportunity.
Furthermore, southpaw Cristopher Sanchez has been pitching like an ace this campaign and very well could be in that role if Wheeler is out for an extended period. However, even though they have talent and depth, this won’t be the same team without Wheeler. The right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the last several years, and his absence will be felt.