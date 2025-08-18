Inside The Phillies

Phillies Provide Medical Update on Zack Wheeler Following Blood Clot Diagnosis

The Philadelphia Phillies have recently provided an update on their ace.

Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Philadelphia Phillies didn't have a strong weekend against the Washington Nationals, the real bad news came on the injury front. 

As the Phillies try to secure their spot in the National League East, they recently had to place their star pitcher, Zack Wheeler, on the injured list with a blood clot in his shoulder. This is certainly a serious matter for Wheeler, and hopefully, he will be 100 percent healthy as soon as possible. 

However, losing the ace of the staff is a tough blow for the Phillies. Recently, the team provided an update on the All-Star, who underwent a thrombolysis procedure to remove the blood clot. 

Somewhat as expected, there has yet to be a timeline provided for a possible return. At this point, it’s fair for Philadelphia to prepare for being without their ace for the foreseeable future as he recovers. 

Can Philadelphia Contend Without Wheeler?

Fortunately for the Phillies, they do have a plethora of starting pitchers. Aaron Nola just recently came back from the injured list to rejoin the staff, and they still have top prospect Andrew Painter waiting in the minors for his opportunity. 

Furthermore, southpaw Cristopher Sanchez has been pitching like an ace this campaign and very well could be in that role if Wheeler is out for an extended period. However, even though they have talent and depth, this won’t be the same team without Wheeler. The right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the last several years, and his absence will be felt.  

Published
Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

