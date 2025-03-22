Inside The Phillies

Phillies Could Be Interested in Acquiring Padres Ace, Just Not When Some Think

The Philadelphia Phillies already have one of the most stacked starting rotations in MLB, but adding another major ace could vaunt the team to World Series favorite status.

Mar 16, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the very best starting rotations in all of MLB.

Led by perennial National League Cy Young Award candidate Zack Wheeler, veteran Aaron Nola, rising ace Cristopher Sanchez and southpaw Ranger Suárez, the group got even stronger this winter when Dave Dombrowski acquired Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins.

In what would be a callback to the Four-Ace era of Phillies baseball, the team could have interest in acquiring San Diego Padres star Dylan Cease to assemble a rotation that could rival the death star put together by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Mets On SI, Philadelphia is one of the teams doing scouting legwork on Cease in, addition to a list of previously known suitors that includes the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and several others.

"Phillies head baseball executive Dave Dombrowski is always looking to improve his club and could dangle a number of top prospects in a deal for Cease that could help the Padres compete in the short-and-long term. They may have to send a starter back to the Padres in a deal, which would be more than worth it for the Phillies if they were to land an ace like Cease."

At this time, the Padres are averse to dealing Cease due to San Diego's belief that the team is a contender in the NL.

If the Padres are out of it around the trade deadline, perhaps that stance softens.

The Phillies also have the prospect capital to put forth a compelling offer.

Philadelphia has two of the game's top prospects in right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter (No. 8 in MLB according to MLB Pipeline) and infielder Aidan Miller (No. 27).

There is no doubt it would be risky to part with such high-ceiling prospects for a rental, but Cease is the sort of player who singlehandedly would boost this team's World Series odds the second he steps through the door.

Dombrowski has also shown repeatedly throughout his career that he is not afraid of taking the big swing when it presents itself, and the Phillies will not have this window where Wheeler, Nola, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber are in, or not far removed from, their primes for much longer.

If Cease does become available, look for Philadelphia to make a strong push to load up their rotation for a run at their first World Series title since 2008.

Kyle Morton
KYLE MORTON

