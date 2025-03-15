NL East News: Phillies interested in Dylan Cease trade, per sources
We're just 12 days from Opening Day, but there is still some trade buzz surrounding Dylan Cease's name given injuries to top aces such as Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees.
Now, the New York Mets, who have spoken to the San Diego Padres about Cease this offseason, have had their fair share of pitching injuries but nothing major enough to warrant a move of desperation for a rental starter. And keep in mind, lefty Jose Quintana badly wanted to return to Queens for another year, but the Mets stood firm and Quintana wound up signing with the Milwaukee Brewers instead.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the belief is that Cease is unlikely to be traded since the Padres view themselves as contenders in the National League. However, that hasn't stopped San Diego from placing scouts on a number of teams' spring training camps.
Among the teams the Padres have been scouting due to Cease interest include: the Mets, Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs and a team that has yet to be revealed in the Philadelphia Phillies, per league sources.
The Mets' NL East rival Phillies, who New York knocked off in the NLDS in four games last October, already acquired lefty Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins earlier this winter. That said, Phillies head baseball executive Dave Dombrowski is always looking to improve his club and could dangle a number of top prospects in a deal for Cease that could help the Padres compete in the short-and-long term.
The Phillies' rotation features former Met Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Luzardo. They may have to send a starter back to the Padres in a deal, which would be more than worth it for the Phillies if they were to land an ace like Cease.
With Juan Soto added to the fold, the Mets have a pretty good shot at capturing their first NL East division title since 2015. However, the Phillies have a stacked rotation that will become a lot richer if they were to land Cease.
Time will tell whether Cease gets dealt before the season, which is now just 12 days away.