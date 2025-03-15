Inside The Mets

NL East News: Phillies interested in Dylan Cease trade, per sources

San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease has been a hot name on the trade market this offseason with the New York Mets, Yankees, Phillies and others showing interest.

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 11, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're just 12 days from Opening Day, but there is still some trade buzz surrounding Dylan Cease's name given injuries to top aces such as Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees.

Now, the New York Mets, who have spoken to the San Diego Padres about Cease this offseason, have had their fair share of pitching injuries but nothing major enough to warrant a move of desperation for a rental starter. And keep in mind, lefty Jose Quintana badly wanted to return to Queens for another year, but the Mets stood firm and Quintana wound up signing with the Milwaukee Brewers instead.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the belief is that Cease is unlikely to be traded since the Padres view themselves as contenders in the National League. However, that hasn't stopped San Diego from placing scouts on a number of teams' spring training camps.

Among the teams the Padres have been scouting due to Cease interest include: the Mets, Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs and a team that has yet to be revealed in the Philadelphia Phillies, per league sources.

The Mets' NL East rival Phillies, who New York knocked off in the NLDS in four games last October, already acquired lefty Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins earlier this winter. That said, Phillies head baseball executive Dave Dombrowski is always looking to improve his club and could dangle a number of top prospects in a deal for Cease that could help the Padres compete in the short-and-long term.

The Phillies' rotation features former Met Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Luzardo. They may have to send a starter back to the Padres in a deal, which would be more than worth it for the Phillies if they were to land an ace like Cease.

With Juan Soto added to the fold, the Mets have a pretty good shot at capturing their first NL East division title since 2015. However, the Phillies have a stacked rotation that will become a lot richer if they were to land Cease.

Time will tell whether Cease gets dealt before the season, which is now just 12 days away.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News