Inside The Phillies

Phillies Deal Starting Pitcher in Trade with Miami Marlins Ahead of Opening Day

The Philadelphia Phillies have pulled off a last second trade ahead of Opening Day, sending a starting pitcher to the Miami Marlins.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 3, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Tyler Phillips (48) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Sep 3, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Tyler Phillips (48) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a last second trade before Opening Day, sending a recently DFA'd starting pitcher to the Miami Marlins.

Robert Murray of FanSided broke the news on Wednesday afternoon that the Phillies were sending righty Tyler Phillips to the Marlins.

Philadelphia is receiving cash considerations in the deal, which is common for a player that was just DFA'd, as he was going to soon be up for grabs for free.

The Phillies claimed Phillips off of the waivers back in 2021. He has become somewhat of an innings eater, but has had trouble finding consistent success.

The 27-year-old made his MLB debut last season, filling in for injuries to the staff. He started off well with a 1.80 ERA after his first four starts, including a complete game shutout against the Cleveland Guardians.

Soon after, the wheels fell off and he started getting rocked. All in all, he finished his rookie campaign with a 6.87 ERA and ERA+ of just 60.

The struggles continued this spring with a 7.59 ERA over 10.2 innings of work. He did strike out 14 batters, but struggled with control.

Still, it was likely that he was going to make the roster as a long reliever. Philadelphia then had the chance to claim Carlos Hernandez off of waivers from the Kansas City Royals, and it looks like he will get the job.

Hernandez is more proven against MLB competition, which likely was enough to win the job. He also features a promising 98 MPH average on his fastball.

Phillips will now get the chance to get a bit more experience and reps in the Miami system.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News