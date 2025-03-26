Phillies Deal Starting Pitcher in Trade with Miami Marlins Ahead of Opening Day
The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a last second trade before Opening Day, sending a recently DFA'd starting pitcher to the Miami Marlins.
Robert Murray of FanSided broke the news on Wednesday afternoon that the Phillies were sending righty Tyler Phillips to the Marlins.
Philadelphia is receiving cash considerations in the deal, which is common for a player that was just DFA'd, as he was going to soon be up for grabs for free.
The Phillies claimed Phillips off of the waivers back in 2021. He has become somewhat of an innings eater, but has had trouble finding consistent success.
The 27-year-old made his MLB debut last season, filling in for injuries to the staff. He started off well with a 1.80 ERA after his first four starts, including a complete game shutout against the Cleveland Guardians.
Soon after, the wheels fell off and he started getting rocked. All in all, he finished his rookie campaign with a 6.87 ERA and ERA+ of just 60.
The struggles continued this spring with a 7.59 ERA over 10.2 innings of work. He did strike out 14 batters, but struggled with control.
Still, it was likely that he was going to make the roster as a long reliever. Philadelphia then had the chance to claim Carlos Hernandez off of waivers from the Kansas City Royals, and it looks like he will get the job.
Hernandez is more proven against MLB competition, which likely was enough to win the job. He also features a promising 98 MPH average on his fastball.
Phillips will now get the chance to get a bit more experience and reps in the Miami system.