Philadelphia Phillies Will Have Tough Decisions With Multiple Players out of Options
When it comes to the starting spots for the Philadelphia Phillies, there isn't a whole lot to figure out.
With star players in virtually every position on the roster, it's pretty much known where everyone is going to play on a day-to-day basis.
That makes it challenging for others to break into the mix barring injury, evident by the batting order looking virtually the same throughout the season the past few years.
Because of that, the Phillies are going to have some tough decisions to make with their Opening Day roster since they have multiple notable players who are out of options for the upcoming season as outlined by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.
-Kody Clemens, IF/OF
-Buddy Kennedy, IF/OF
-Rafael Marchan, C
-Tyler Phillips, SP
-Jose Ruiz, RP
-Cristopher Sanchez, SP
-Edmundo Sosa, IF
The non-factors are Cristopher Sanchez and Edmundo Sosa.
Sanchez has become an important part of this Philadelphia rotation, having already secured a long-term contract extension. And for Sosa, he's being transitioned into an outfield role so he can get onto the field more in 2025 as a super utility player.
Then there's the trio of Kody Clemens, Buddy Kennedy and Rafael Marchan.
With Weston Wilson going down with an injury which will keep him sidelined for Opening Day, that means it's likely between Clemens and Kennedy to see who will earn the final spot on the bench while the other is designated for assignment and opened up to waivers.
At the beginning of spring, there was a real chance both of them would have been DFA'd, a tough result from being with an organization that has so many established players already in place.
But now, one of them is going to earn a roster spot, something they hope they can hold onto.
As for Marchan, his lack of option likely has him break camp as the backup catcher to J.T. Realmuto, pushing fan favorite Garrett Stubbs to Triple-A to start the year.
How long Marchan holds onto that spot will be determined by his health and performance.
If he struggles or picks up another injury that forces the Phillies to designate him for assignment, there's a good chance this could be the last time he'll be with the organization since another team would likely claim him.
Tyler Phillips and Jose Ruiz are the most likely candidates to be DFA'd.
While Ruiz played a role out of the bullpen for the team last season, moving Taijuan Walker into a relief role seems likely at this point in time and the addition of swingman Joe Ross could have Ruiz on the outside looking in.
Same for Phillips in the starting rotation.
The trade to acquire Jesus Luzardo shored things up in the fifth spot, so barring an injury, there is little chance he has a place on the roster.