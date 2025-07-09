Phillies Exceeding Preseason Expectations as One of MLB's Best Teams
The 2024 MLB regular season was one of the most successful for the Philadelphia Phillies in franchise history.
They won 95 games, their most since being victorious 102 times in 2011. It was the sixth most wins in a single-season in franchise history and 12th time they took home the National League East title.
Unfortunately, their success didn’t carry over into October, where the Phillies failed to make any noise in the playoffs.
They were eliminated in the NLDS by their NL East rivals, the New York Mets, which left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths.
Despite talks of some major changes, nothing materialized over the winter.
The biggest move Philadelphia made was acquiring starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins. They also signed Max Kepler to take over as the starting left fielder and brought aboard relief pitchers Jordan Roman, Carlos Hernandez and Joe Ross to help offset the losses of Jeff Hoffamn and Carlos Estevez.
Their lack of impact moves had many people slotting them behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East pecking order, and some had the Mets ahead of them, too.
The Phillies weren’t phased by being overlooked, as they are right back atop the division heading into play on July 8.
Philadelphia is taking full advantage of the Braves struggles and are in a heated race against New York, with their playoff odds on the rise every day.
Coming into the campaign, the Phillies were regarded as bona fide playoff contenders, given a 72.4% chance to make the playoffs, per The Athletic (subscription required).
Now, those odds have jumped to 95.8%, as they are in the elite class of teams nearing the All-Star break.
“Some days, the Phillies look like a collection of concerns. The bullpen is still unsettled, the outfield is a bit of a mess, and the lineup just isn’t as potent as you’d think given the names within it. Other days, usually when Zack Wheeler takes the mound, none of that matters, and Philadelphia looks unbeatable,” wrote Tim Britton of The Athletic.
Starting pitching has remained the team’s strength all season.
Wheeler is performing at a Cy Young level and is backed by elite performances from Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez.
If Dave Dombrowski can find a way to address the team’s bullpen, especially with closer Jose Alvarado not eligible to pitch in the postseason, and find a right-handed hitting outfielder, they will be set to make another deep playoff run.
