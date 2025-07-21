Phillies Expect To Have David Robertson Activated in Early August
After a tough series against the Los Angeles Angels to open up the second half of the season, Philadelphia made a massive upgrade for their bullpen.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Phillies are going to be a team linked to a lot of the top players available. Despite a strong record, Philadelphia has some notable areas that they would like to improve.
Over the weekend, the Phillies have started to address some of those needs with the signing of free agent David Robertson.
The veteran right-hander went through free agency unsigned and, after an impressive throwing session in front of teams, received a significant contract from Philadelphia for the rest of the year.
With the veteran signing, the plan will be for him to start pitching in Triple-A as soon as this week, and the expectation is that he will be in the Majors on August 5th.
The date of August 5th is the soonest that Roberston would be allowed to come to the Majors and it’s very encouraging that the team expects him to be ready to go by then. That showcases that he has been staying in shape throughout the campaign, waiting for this opportunity.
Even though he went unsigned, it had nothing to do with how well he pitched in 2024 for the Texas Rangers. The right-hander was very impressive last season for the Rangers, and him not signing with a team was strictly money and age related.
While Robertson is a great addition, Philadelphia still might be looking for more help for the bullpen ahead of the deadline with their eyes on success in October.
