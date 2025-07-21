Should Phillies Make Aggressive Move for Diamondbacks Slugger Eugenio Suarez?
There is some fear developing inside the fanbase regarding what the Philadelphia Phillies will -- or perhaps won't -- do ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
The same things this team has needed for years is at the top of the wish list once again, with Dave Dombrowski failing to adequately address them in free agency or at past deadlines.
Bullpen is a top priority, and it's something the Phillies seem hyper-focused on adding. However, anyone who has watched this team recently knows they need to have more offensive firepower throughout the lineup, which is another thing that has been evident for some time now.
More News: Phillies Top Prospect Expected To Be Breakout Player in Second Half
Where the fear comes from is the fact that Dombrowski seems to disagree with that notion.
While he might be keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his actual strategy, he has hinted at believing the batting order doesn't need any additions, a scary thing for the fanbase to hear.
If Dombrowski is eyeing adding a bat on some level, the expectation is that it will come by the way of an outfielder, since that is one of the worst offensive units in the league.
However, if Philadelphia wants to add the best hitter who could be made available at the deadline, then making a play for slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez would be in their best interest.
More News: Phillies Call Up Weston Wilson After Moving Slugger Alec Bohm to Injured List
As a rental, the addition of Suarez wouldn't be a long-term one, so it wouldn't block a path for superstar prospect Aidan Miller, whenever he's called up. Adding the veteran infielder would also give this lineup some major pop, with Suarez hitting 35 home runs through 98 games, which puts him third in Major League Baseball behind only Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge.
How the Phillies would be able to get this done and how exactly they would position their infield going forward would be tough to figure out.
If Alec Bohm isn't included in the deal, then having two starting third basemen on the roster would make it difficult to find a place for both of them to play, especially because Suarez has never played anywhere besides third or shortstop in his big league career and Bohm has only played at first base when he's not manning the hot corner.
If Philadelphia is able to hold onto Bohm in a potential Suarez deal, then perhaps that would convince Bryce Harper to move back to the outfield for the final stretch of the season, pushing Bohm to first with Suarez taking over third.
That doesn't seem likely, but if chips are going into the center of the table to win a World Series, then everyone needs to be bought in to do what it takes to bring home the championship.
More News: Did Phillies Grab a Major MLB Draft Steal in This Day Two Prospect?
Going back to the original question: Should the Phillies make an aggressive move for Suarez?
Yes.
He would add some much-needed pop and run production to a lineup that has been lacking another consistent threat behind the big three of Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber.
Suarez could be the missing piece for Philadelphia, so even though things might get complicated when it comes to fielding a starting unit, not going after someone who has the ceiling to push them over the top would be foolish.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.