Phillies Explain Controversial Choice to Start Aaron Nola in Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies came up short in each of the first two NLDS games at home, and as a result they now are fighting for their playoff lives on the road against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Down two games to none headed back to Los Angeles, not many are giving the Phillies much of a realistic chance of pulling off the comeback and staving off yet another early elimination.
As Philadelphia gets prepared for the challenge knowing every game is now a must-win, news came out Tuesday they are making an interesting pitching choice for their starter on Wednesday night. Veteran right-hander Aaron Nola is getting the ball as an opener and will try to pitch at least the first few innings with Ranger Suárez likely on deck to relieve him.
Based on what each pitcher has been this year, the decision was a controversial one. But both players and coaches explained why they feel comfortable with the calls.
Phillies Feel Confident in Nola to Perform Under Pressure
“Do-or-die playoff game, he’s the guy you want,” right-hander Taijuan Walker said in a story via Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). "No emotions. Still heartbeat. I think everyone in this locker room trusts him probably more than anyone. Just because he’s done it."
While explaining his decision to use Nola over Suárez to start the game, manager Rob Thomson explained big-game experience led to the veteran getting the nod.
"The numbers on their lefty (hitters) are very similar, Ranger versus Nola," Thomson said. “And the trust factor — I have trust in both of them, don’t get me wrong. But Nola has pitched in some really big games for us in the last couple of years."
Nola Has Struggled to Worst Season of Career
After spending the better part of the last decade as one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball in terms of health, Nola dealt with a number of ailments this year which limited him to just 17 starts. In those starts, he had a 6.01 ERA and 1.346 WHIP, sporting an unsightly 5-10 record and -0.3 bWAR.
In 10 playoff starts though which have come at every level of the postseason, the 32-year-old has a 5-4 record and 4.02 ERA, a 1.174 WHIP as well as 58 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched.
Suárez meanwhile has been dominant this year and has not yet pitched in the series. With a 3.20 ERA and 4.7 bWAR in 26 starts, he has had his best season as a starter. Interestingly, he has been even better than Nola in the playoffs with a scorching 1.43 ERA over 37.2 innings that have included eight starts.
He is going to get in the game after Nola, but Thomson is certainly taking a big risk here and if things go poorly for the struggling Nola, the decision not to start Suárez will be questioned for what will be the entirety of a long offseason.
It's a bold call from Philadelphia's manager, and time will tell if the decision pays off.