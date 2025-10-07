Phillies Manager Explains Why Stars Are Struggling in NLDS Against Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies dropped Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series on Monday night at the hands of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, pushing their once promising season completely to the brink.
Philadelphia now has to head out West and steal two in Los Angeles to even get the opportunity to host a decisive Game 5 this weekend. The way things have gone though over the first two at home, even winning one against the champs is going to be a fairly tall task.
Yet again after an early elimination last year at the hands of the New York Mets, the story for the Phillies this postseason thus far has been the dramatically disappointing performances from their best players on offense.
Through the first two game of the series, the dynamic trio at the top of the order for Philadelphia -- Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper -- has collected a total of just two hits with a staggering 11 strikeouts. It's not the way a series against a great team can be won, and manager Rob Thomson tried to explain the unexplainable to the media after the loss.
Rob Thomson Gives Theory Behind Struggles From Phillies Stars
"I think those guys are trying to do a little too much right now," Thomson said via baseball insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "...instead of just being themselves and looking for base hits. The power will come."
Interestingly, both Harper and Schwarber disagreed with that assessment when asked, each saying they don't believe they are trying to press too much rather than things simply not going their way as they try to get something going.
No matter what the exact reason why things are not going well at the top of the lineup, things have to change for Philadelphia if they want any chance of even making this a semi-competitive series.
Phillies Desperately Need Things to Turn Around For Biggest Stars
Going into this October, Harper had played 34 playoff games for Philadelphia and owned a scorching OPS of 1.153 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI. The 2022 NLCS MVP had become known as one of the most clutch postseason performers in the sport, but this October, he has struck out and stranded runners at an extremely high clip instead.
Schwarber owns 21 career postseason home runs and 34 RBI in 71 games, but so far he has not even had a hit across two games and has struck out five times. Turner's October numbers are from from the stellar figures of the two men behind him in the lineup, however he has been unable to turn things around so far with one hit and three strikeouts.
If the three most important players on the Phillies offense can't find a way to get things going over the off day ahead of fighting for their playoff lives on Wednesday night, it won't be a surprise to see things end here.
If they can find something though, Philadelphia can take things one game at a time and attempt to mount this comeback.