Phillies Farm System Took Significant Hit in Right Decision To Improve at Deadline
After a great win against the Texas Rangers to start the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies are starting to separate themselves a bit from the New York Mets in the National League East.
The NL East has been a tight race between the Mets and the Phillies for most of the season. However, New York is starting to struggle, and the Phillies are seemingly finding their groove.
At the trade deadline, Philadelphia was able to make a couple of notable additions to help solidify some areas of need. Even though they had a strong record and were trending toward being a playoff team anyway before the deals, they want to win it all in October.
However, with a couple of big names coming over in trades, the farm system for Philadelphia did take a bit of a hit.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Phillies’ farm system taking a major hit with their trade deadline deals to acquire some much-needed help.
“Three of their top 10 prospects went the other way in those trades, but for a team with a high-priced veteran core and a closing window of contention, it was exactly the type of trade deadline they needed to have to put the finishing touches on their roster.”
With the significant upgrades that Philadelphia made at the trade deadline, it, of course, came at a cost.
Did Phillies Give Up Too Much?
In the deals to acquire both Jhoan Duran and Harrison Bader, the Phillies sent prospect Mick Abel, Eduardo Tait, and Hendry Mendez in the two separate deals.
Of the three players, Abel has already been to the Majors a bit this season for Philadelphia. The young right-hander showed some flashes of his potential and will likely get a chance to pitch for the Minnesota Twins soon after they gutted their roster.
In terms of who the most talented prospect that was dealt, that was arguably Tait. The catcher was considered to be an option to replace J.T. Realmuto at the end of this year, but Philadelphia will have to figure out another plan for the position moving forward.
What was impressive for the Phillies at the deadline was that they were able to improve significantly without giving up one of their top three prospects. Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford, and Aiden Miller all remain with Philadelphia, and that can be seen as a significant win. They hold all three in high regard and not dealing one while improving was impressive.
Even though the farm system took a step backwards, the moves made by the Phillies have improved the team and given them a star closer to hopefully help put them over the top in October.