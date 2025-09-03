Phillies Forced To Shake Up Bullpen With Righty Reliever Heading to Injured List
It may not look like it based on some statistics, but the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen has been performing at a high level since the MLB trade deadline.
Their ERA of 4.01 in August was slightly below the league average, coming in at No. 17, but some of the advanced statistics painted a much better picture. Their 3.66 FIP was seventh best. An xFIP of 3.51 was ranked even higher, coming in at No. 3.
The unit has cut down on self-inflicted wounds, ranking third with a BB/9 of only 2.53. They are generating strikeouts at an impressive rate with a 9.60 K/9 ratio, which is tied for eighth with the Washington Nationals. The 0.9 fWAR generated is 10th in MLB over that span.
Things have certainly settled down at the back end for manager Rob Thomson. It has to be reassuring knowing who he is turning to with a lead in the ninth inning. Jhoan Duran has assumed that role since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins and has excelled. David Robertson, signed just ahead of he trade deadline, is operating as one of the setup men and excelling as well.
Phillies Shake Up Bullpen With Daniel Robert Injured
Thomson has a strong group to rely on in high-leverage situations with those two, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks. But, the bullpen depth has been shaken up in recent days with a few different moves. The team willingly moved on from Joe Ross, releasing the veteran who has since landed with the Chicago Cubs.
Another move had to be made on Wednesday, but this one was not willingly. Daniel Robert had to be placed on the 15-day injured list because of a right forearm strain. That could be a potentially devastating injury for a pitcher given it is sometimes the precursor to needing Tommy John surgery.
Robert has been serviceable for the Phillies this season. He has made 15 appearances, throwing 13 innings with a 4.15 ERA and 109 ERA+. 15 strikeouts have been recorded, but he has struggled with control at times, issuing an eye-popping 10 walks. Despite that, he has still made a positive impact with a 0.1 bWAR.
Taking his place on the roster and in the bullpen is Max Lazar. He has spent a significant chunk of the campaign with Philadelphia, appearing in 28 games. 32 innings have been thrown, recording a 4.78 ERA with 21 strikeouts. Opponents have hit him hard in 2025 with an average exit velocity allowed of 90.8 mph and a hard-hit rate of 49.5%, both well above the league average.