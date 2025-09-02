Rob Thomson Says His 'Jaw Dropped' at One Point During Phillies Win Over Brewers
It was a wild Labor Day for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Arriving in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at around 2 a.m. ET following their frustrating Sunday Night Baseball loss against the Atlanta Braves, it would have been easy for the Phillies to show up with low energy despite facing the best team in baseball.
To start, it appeared like that was the case. Taijuan Walker was shelled early, giving up three runs in the first inning and another in the bottom of the second. Coming off a lackluster offensive showing on Sunday and now facing rising star Jacob Misiorowski, it looked bleak for Philadelphia.
However, Bryce Harper hit a solo home run to center field, a jolt of energy for the dugout that Brandon Marsh later said on the postgame NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast had impacted the mindset for the Phillies going forward because it gave them a spark.
After that point, the offense was locked in. They produced two runs in the top of the fifth inning before they took the lead in the sixth after scoring three more, plating runs through small ball by getting on base with a walk, a hit by pitch and singles before extra-base hits and sacrifice flies got them home.
But that was just the start of what was a wild game.
Rob Thomson Says He Was Shocked At This One Play
On two separate occasions, it looked like the Phillies were in firm control of the game. Taking the lead in the top of the sixth after they put together incredible offensive at-bats, that vanished during the bottom half of the frame. And when they took the lead again in the top of the eighth, once again, they saw things get tied up.
However, it was the play in the bottom of the sixth inning that shocked manager Rob Thomson. With Jose Alvarado called upon to close out that frame, he inherited a runner at first base and immediately put him into scoring position due to a wild pitch.
But it seemed like he was going to get out of the jam, because he induced a ground ball that traveled to the sure-handed Bryson Stott at second base. Only this time, Stott booted it and allowed the tying run to score.
"The Stott error, my jaw dropped," Thomson said, per Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer (subscription required. "Because you don't see that. He's just so good."
That was only the third error committed by Stott all year. If he doesn't record another one, it will be the fewest he's had in a single season in his major league career, something that would further cement him as one of the game's best defending second basemen after he was a Gold Glove finalist in 2023.
Thankfully, Stott and the Phillies were able to overcome that, with Stott later getting a run back in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI double. While that lead was also given away on a fielding error by Trea Turner, they rallied once again and won.