Phillies Give Young Fan Experience of Lifetime After Insane Ball Controversy
The Philadelphia Phillies easily defeated the Miami Marlins on Friday night, winning 9-3 and inching closer to locking up another divisional title with the playoffs on the horizon.
Though on the field it was a tremendous night for the Phillies, it wasn't all pretty in the stands, and a controversy between two fans went viral on social media after one of them snatched a bouncing home run ball and ran to give it to his son.
The fan was quickly accosted by a woman he had snatched it from, and she demanded he return it to her, at which point the father complied and gave the ball -- which he had already given to his son -- back to the woman, who stormed off in a huff:
Phillies Ball Controversy Had Happy Ending Courtesy of Harrison Bader
In a tremendous showing of doing things the right way, the Marlins organization stepped up and made things right, with a prize pack that included multiple baseballs for both him and his sister. The prize was delivered by a team employee to a round of raucous applause from the section.
The story didn't end there for the youngster though, and he wound up getting not only the gift from Miami, but also the experience of a lifetime from Philadelphia. In photographs shared by the team, the boy got to come into the tunnel and not only meet Phillies star Harrison Bader, but also go home with a signed bat:
It's safe to say that while he was certainly upset at the time when he lost the home run ball his father fought to get him, the kid wound up coming out on top with multiple baseballs, a signed bat from one of the team's stars, and the memory of a lifetime getting the chance to meet him.
Since posting the positive ending to the drama, the organization has received a ton of praise across social media as fans from across the league commended both the Marlins and Philadelphia for doing the right thing in order to ensure the young man ended the night with a smile on his face.
The two teams will square off once again this afternoon at 4:10 p.m. EST before wrapping up the series on Sunday with a 1:40 p.m. EST showdown. Jesús Luzardo is scheduled to take the mound for the Phillies against Sandy Alcántara for the Marlins on Saturday.