Phillies NL East Magic Number Falls Again After Marlins Blowout
The Philadelphia Phillies blew out the Miami Marlins in the opening game of a three-game series in Miami, claiming a 9-3 win on Friday at loanDepot park. It also helped the Phillies get a little closer to winning the National League East Division.
Trea Turner had a huge night offensively for the Phillies (82-59). He went 4-for-5 with a run scored as he boosted his batting average to .305. But the bottom part of the order drove in most of the runs. Brandon Marsh went 1-for-4 with two RBI, Max Kepler went 2-for-5 with two RBI and Bryson Stott went 2-for-4 with three RBI, courtesy of a three-run home run. Marsh and Kepler also hit home runs, as did Harrison Bader.
That was plenty for starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez, who pitched seven solid innings, giving up six hits and one run with five strikeouts and a walk. The combination of a huge offensive night and Sanchez’s start was a reduction in Philadelphia’s magic number to win the division.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
Entering Friday’s action, the Phillies’ magic number to win the NL East was 17. With the victory, the Phillies trimmed the magic number to win the division to 16. The Phillies’ NL East magic number drops by one every time Philadelphia wins or the New York Mets, who are in second place in the NL East, lose.
The Mets were not inclined to do the Phillies any favors. New York eked out a 5-4 win over the Reds in Cincinnati, even though Mets reliever Edwin Diaz loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth and somehow got out of the jam.
In the playoff seeding race, the Phillies entered Friday with a three-game cushion on the Los Angeles Dodgers for second place and the victory kept that cushion in place. A No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs comes with a wild-card series bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round. Philly may not be able to chase down Milwaukee for the No. 1 seed, as the Brewers were 4.5 games ahead going into Friday’s action and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-2.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 16
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 21
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 6-7, at Miami; Sept. 8-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 5)
Philadelphia Phillies: 82-59 (lead division)
New York Mets: 76-65 (6.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (21 games): Sept. 6-7, at Cincinnati; Sept. 8-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.