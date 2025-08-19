Phillies Have Been Able To Create Sizable Lead in NL East With Mets Struggling
As the Philadelphia Phillies look to win a key series against the Seattle Mariners, their outlook for making the playoffs is looking strong right now.
The Phillies were able to start their series against the Mariners with an impressive win against a very good competitor in the American League. With the final month of the season quickly approaching, every win matters now for Philadelphia.
Despite some success of late, the Phillies have to be concerned about the health status of their ace, Zack Wheeler. The right-hander recently had to have a blood clot removed, and his timetable to return is uncertain.
This could be a significant blow to the franchise, but they do have a lot of talent in the starting rotation to potentially help replace that production. While they will anxiously await news regarding Wheeler, the team does have to be pleased with how things have gone in the second half of the year so far.
Mets Collapse Has Helped
For quite some time, the race to win the NL East was a tight one. However, Philadelphia has been able to create some separation from the New York Mets of late with their solid play and the Mets’ struggles.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB recently wrote about the Phillies seeing a significant increase in their chances to win the NL East since the All-Star break. Before the break, Philadelphia had a 58.1 percent chance to win it, but now that has increased to 80.3 percent.
While the Phillies have been playing well, the performance of New York lately has been poor. The Mets have won just four of their last 18 games, but they will be turning a corner after winning their series against the Mariners.
Due to the extended struggles of New York, it has allowed the Phillies to create quite a bit of separation of late. With or without Wheeler, Philadelphia now has a sizable lead that they should be able to hold on to.
Improved Bullpen Will Help
Furthermore, with the decision at the trade deadline to pull off a massive trade for Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran, the Phillies were able to turn a weakness into a strength at the closer spot.
As both teams head down the stretch, Philadelphia should feel comfortable with the lead that they have been able to build. This is a team that is starting to fire on all cylinders, and if they can get Wheeler healthy for the postseason, they could be a title contender.