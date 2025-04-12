Phillies Have Massive Problem Brewing at Third Base With Slumping All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a strong start in 2025, but there is a looming issue.
This winter, the team largely decided to run it back with their core, but they did make a few adjustments to areas of need.
Philadelphia was able to sign both Jordan Romano and Max Kepler to bolster their bullpen and outfield. Furthermore, in a trade with the Miami Marlins, they might have been able to acquire the most significant new addition of the offseason in Jesus Luzardo.
Despite the good moves on paper, the Phillies didn’t end up trading their All-Star third baseman, Alec Bohm, who was frequently mentioned as a player who could be dealt.
It is strange to see a young All-Star under team control being shopped around by a team that is hoping to contend. However, that was the reality this winter for Philadelphia due to the struggles Bohm had in the second half of the year.
Overall, the numbers for the slugger were strong in 2024. He slashed .280/.332/.448 with 15 home runs, 97 RBI, and 44 doubles. Those numbers obviously indicate a good campaign, but he wasn’t the same player in the second half.
After the All-Star break, he slashed .251/.299/.382 with four home runs, 27 RBI, and 11 doubles. In the second half, he certainly wasn’t an All-Star caliber player, and those numbers didn’t improve in the postseason either.
Against the New York Mets, he slashed .077/.143/.077 with just one hit. The poor performance down the stretch and to the start of the playoffs resulted in him being benched in one of the games, further fueling a potential separation this winter.
The offseason came and went and Bohm is obviously still in Philadelphia.
To begin the campaign, it would have been great for the young slugger to get off to a strong start to ease the struggles of last year down the stretch. However, he has not performed well at all for the Phillies and this appears to be a bit of a problem now.
So far this season, Bohm has slashed .160/.176/.180 with just one extra-base hit. Even though it has only been 11 games, last year's struggles have carried over into this campaign, making it a bit of an issue for Philadelphia.
He was recently dropped in the lineup, and that's never a good sign.
For a team trying to contend for a World Series, not fixing third base this winter might end up being a potential reason for the team falling short of their goals this season.