Phillies Have Real Dilemma Regarding Their Starting Second Baseman
The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason believing Bryson Stott would become the star he showed he could be during the 2023 campaign after he had a down year in 2024.
Much of that belief had to do with his body healing following a nerve issue in his elbow that both parties presume hindered his ability at the plate.
Through four games, that theory seems to be proven right.
While Stott has gone just 3-for-15, all three of those hits have been for extra bases, with one going over the fence and the two others being doubles. He's also driven in two runs and has walked twice compared to striking out four times.
If he can get on base more often and increase his batting average, then Stott will put all the concerns about his long-term viability behind him.
However, there is one massive dilemma the Phillies are now facing.
Edmundo Sosa is red-hot.
Through his four games, he is slashing a ridiculous .600/.625/.867 with four doubles and five RBI, having multiple hits in all of these contests that culminated in a three-hit performance against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
Rob Thomson has a real decision to make going forward.
Now that Trea Turner is back in the lineup -- coming off his own strong showing where he went 3-for-5 with an RBI -- the manager has to figure out who is going to play at second base when Philadelphia goes for the series sweep on Thursday.
Facing a right-handed pitcher, conventional wisdom would suggest to reinsert Stott for this matchup. But Sosa has been raking against every pitcher he's faced, and since he's been the most productive hitter on the team thus far, keeping him out of the lineup would be questionable.
That's the dilemma.
Stott is seen as the second baseman of this team's future, and keeping him on the bench again when he hasn't performed poorly would be an eye-opening decision.
On the other hand, not playing the hottest hitter on the team is a tough sell for the entire clubhouse.
It's a difficult decision, and one that Thomson has to nail just five games into the season.
Not because Stott could potentially become disengaged if he's on the bench. And not because the Phillies could be negatively when it comes to winning the NL East if Sosa isn't in the lineup this early into the year.
But because Thomson has preached about having competition, and with that, those who are playing the best should be in the lineup.