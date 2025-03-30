Phillies Insider Shares Bold Timeline, Performance Prediction for Star Prospect
Expectations are incredibly high for the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the 2025 regular season.
There are a lot of experts and analysts who believe they have one of the best teams in baseball. Some even think if anyone is going to knock off the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers this year, it will be the Phillies.
If they are going to contend for the National League East title and vie for a World Series, it is going to be on the back of their starting pitching.
There may not be a team in baseball who has as deep of a rotation as Philadelphia entering the campaign.
Anchoring the group as the No. 1 is Zack Wheeler, who finished as the NL Cy Young Award runner-up in 2024 to Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves. Behind him is Aaron Nola, who is reliable as a No. 2 starter as there is in the game.
Their No. 3 starter, Cristopher Sanchez, was a popular pick as a breakout candidate in 2025. He has made strides every year with the franchise, making the All-Star team in 2024.
His performance in spring training hints at ascending into a true star, upping his velocity again and striking out batters at a much higher rate.
Behind him is Ranger Suarez, who was also an All-Star last year. He will be pressured to produce as he prepares for free agency after the year.
Last but not least is their big offseason acquisition, Jesus Luzardo.
Acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins, he possesses front-of-the-rotation upside. In 2022 and 2023, he flased that potential, but injuries have been an issue for him throughout his career.
If he can stay healthy, he is the best fifth starter in baseball. He showcased why in his debut with the team, throwing 5.0 innings with 11 strikeouts, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks against the Washington Nationals.
That group is good enough to go toe-to-toe with any rotation in baseball, but they have even more help on the way.
The Phillies’ top prospect, pitching Andrew Painter, is going to make his highly anticipated debut at some point this summer.
He is going to take what is already a strength to another level, regarded as arguably the best pitching prospect in the game.
After missing the last two years because of Tommy John surgery, he got back on the mound during the Arizona Fall League and was excellent.
He pitched 15.2 innings, registering a 2.30 ERA with 18 strikeouts.
Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required) is anticipating that level of production to carry over into the regular season, providing an incredibly bold prediction for how Painter’s rookie season will unfold.
“Andrew Painter arrives on June 30 for his major-league debut, then makes 14 starts that are great enough to propel him to a second-place finish in National League Rookie of the Year voting — behind Los Angeles' Roki Sasaki,” he wrote.
That would be quite an incredible debut and help cement Philadelphia’s status as a bona fide contender this year.
With pitching that talented, they are going to be a tough team to beat.