Phillies' Jose Alvarado Writes Mother's Day Message on Hat During Appearance
Sunday night was Mothers' Day, and the MLB and it's players love to demonstrate their appreciation for all the mom tuning in to watch America's favorite pastime.
The Philadelphia Phillies traveled to Progressive Field to face the Cleveland Guardians on the holiday's nightcap — several players were swinging with white bats, pitchers were using pink gloves, and just about everyone had pink equipment of some sort, whether a guard or a sleeve.
But Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado had a special message when he entered the third inning with his team up 3-0. A written message in a spot you might not expect: he had "Happy Mother's Day. I love Mom" with a heart written on his hat in silver marker.
It's a unique way to display such a positive on national television with Philadelphia's matchup being broadcasted on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.
Alvarado threw a complete inning with one strikeout against pinch hitter Will Wilson in the eight hole.
Major League Baseball celebrated Mother's Day during every home game on Sunday. In one case, the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers showcased just the eighth set of brothers to meet on a Mother's Day game.
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and Detroit Tigers third baseman Josh Jung — both former first-round picks — played each other for the first time this weekend.
Before Sunday's game, the two surprised their mother, Mary, with a jersey that was half-Rangers and half-Tigers, along with a pink baseball bat with her name on it. Then, Mary delivered the baseball to the pitcher's mound before the first pitch.