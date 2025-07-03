Phillies Lose Pitching Depth With Veteran Exercising Release Clause in Contract
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies knew that their strength would be starting pitching.
With the season just past the midway point in early July, their rotation has not disappointed, with Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez emerging as the best trio in baseball.
There is great depth behind them with Jesus Luzardo, Mick Abel and Taijuan Walker all performing well at points.
The team is hopeful that veteran Aaron Nola can return to form once he is back from the injured list. In the near future, their top prospect, Andrew Painter, is expected to make his highly anticipated MLB debut.
Given how much talent and depth the team has, it shouldn’t be all too surprising that veteran Nabil Crismatt has opted to look for an opportunity elsewhere.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the 30-year-old has exercised a release clause in his minor league contract with the team, allowing him to become a free agent.
With no path to the Big Leagues, Crismatt will be seeking a chance to prove himself somewhere else in the league.
Through 15 starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he has a 4-5 record with a 3.81 ERA. He has thrown 80.1 innings, striking out 54.
While deployed as a starting pitcher this year in the Phillies farm system and during the Dominican Winter League a few months ago, Crismatt has pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen in the Big Leagues.
He has made 114 appearances in the MLB, only one of which was a start.
His production has been solid with a 3.71 ERA across 177 innings with 162 strikeouts, a 1.299 WHIP and 3.97 FIP.
Crismatt last appeared in a Major League game in 2024 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
