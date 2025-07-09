Phillies Lost on Tuesday in Fashion Not Seen in Almost 100 Years
For those Philadelphia Phillies fans who didn't stay up late last night, history wasn't witnessed.
Unfortunately, it was the Phillies who were on the wrong side of the history that was made.
After taking a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh frame, Philadelphia was able to work out of some late-inning trouble in the eighth to enter the bottom of the ninth with a chance to secure a win and give themselves an opportunity to win this series against the San Francisco Giants.
Jordan Romano, the maligned reliever who played a key part in getting the Phillies out of the eighth-inning jam where runners were on first and second with one out, was called upon to take the mound for the final frame to secure what would have been a five-out save.
Things quickly unraveled after he gave up a leadoff double, a situation that got even more dangerous when he allowed a single after forcing a pop up out the batter prior.
With runners on first and third, Philadelphia had to feel good about their chances with Patrick Bailey at the plate since he's one of the worst offensive players in Major League Baseball.
But Romano threw a pitch right over the middle of the plate and Bailey didn't miss it, launching the ball into the air that looked like it was going to be a walk-off homer.
Instead, history was made.
Instead of going over the fence, the ball crashed hard off the top of the brick wall in right center field, flying right past Brandon Marsh and creating the possibility for extra bases.
Because of how far the ball traveled away from Marsh, not only was Bailey able to get those extra bases, but he was able to cross home plate for an inside-the-park walk-off home run that was the first from a catcher since Bennie Tate did it in 1929.
It was an unbelievable way for the Phillies to lose, further highlighting the house of horrors that Oracle Park has become with them now losing 18 of their last 21 games in that venue.
Philadelphia will try to avoid being swept on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:45 p.m. ET.
Jesus Luzardo is scheduled to start for the Phillies with Justin Verlander set to take the mound for the Giants.
