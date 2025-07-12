Phillies Players Rip MLB Over Teammates' All-Star Snubs, Rookie's Inclusion
The Philadelphia Phillies are 54-40, and as of July 12, are tied for the third-best record in the National League.
On a roster loaded with talented players, only one member of the team is heading to Atlanta for next week's MLB All-Star Game festivities, and that's designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.
Ace starting pitcher Zack Wheeler also made the team, but won't play in the game due to the fact that he is starting on Saturday against the San Diego Padres.
Every year, pitchers starting in the final two days before the All-Star break are taken off the roster and replaced with ones who will be available.
Philadelphia fans hoped that perhaps starting pitchers Cristopher Sanchez or Ranger Suarez would earn one of those bids, as they've both been phenomenal throughout the season.
Instead, after the league already announced some less-deserving replacements, they then revealed that Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misorowski had been named as one of the replacement pitchers — even though he's thrown just 25.2 innings in five appearances at the Major League level.
Both those marks are a record for the fewest innings and appearances for a player named to the All-Star team, and it's not sitting well in the Phillies clubhouse.
Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required) spoke to several of the team's leaders, who were quick to criticize the selection and defend their teammates.
"What a joke,” veteran shortstop Trea Turner told Gelb. “That’s [expletive] terrible. I mean, that’s terrible, dude.”
Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto felt similarly, though he struck a softer tone, pointing out how deserving Sanchez and Suarez are.
"That’s just how MLB does it now,” Realmuto told Gelb. “Nothing against the Misiorowski kid. But those two are deserving of being on the team in the first place. There’s no doubt.”
Not only have Sanchez and Suarez thrown more innings than Misiorowski, but they've also been more effective at presenting runs.
Misiorowski is off to a phenomenal start to his career with a 4-1 record and 2.58 ERA in his 25.2 innings, but Sanchez is 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 18 starts, proving to be one of the breakout stars of the MLB season.
Suarez, who has done nothing but take the ball and perform since joining Philadelphia, and he's 7-3 with a 1.94 ERA in 2025, which would be the best mark of his career since becoming a full-time starter.
Misiorowski is certainly an exciting young player who deserves the hype he's built, but to overlook players who have been excellent for a winning team feels like a major misstep.
"It’s turning into the Savannah Bananas," Nick Castellanos added while shaking his head in criticism.
