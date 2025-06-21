Phillies Make History With Two Runners Scoring in Under One Second
The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in a battle for the National League East with one team: the New York Mets. The two just started a series in Philly and with a breakout seventh inning the Phillies took the first game with a 10-2 win per MLB.
The Phillies had already scored three runs in the inning before Bryson Storr cleared the loaded bases on a double hit. It was 5-2 when he stepped up to the plate with Alec Bohm on third, Nick Casrellanos on second, and J.T. Realmuto on first
Now Bohm easily crossed home plate. The other two were a slightly different story. Castellanos stayed near second almost long enough for Realmuto to step on the base before he took off to third. Clearly Castellanos knew he was close on his heels, but didn’t realize quite how close.
Statcast showed the two crossing the plate .31 seconds a part from each other. The pair went from third to home at 3.39 seconds and 3.35 seconds. The two were in a race from the time they left second base.
They were either both going to be out or both score and luckily for the Phillies it went in their favor. Realmuto was grinning ear to ear, like any kid growing up playing the beautiful game.
Paul Casella, MLB journalist, reported that Realmuto stated (with a smile on his face), "I couldn't help myself," he said. "I think I was smiling the whole time. Like I said, it's one of those plays you never really prepare for, so it was fun to be a part of."
Third base coach, Dusty Wathan, wasn't stopping them even if he wanted to. It is not exactly a situation players will prepare for and clearly their instincts were right as fans saw them simultaneously slide across home plate.
This win earned Philadelphia a sole possession lead in the NL East. They face off with the Mets for the next two days before traveling to Houston to take on a HOT Astros team. Quite a stretch for the team and it is going to be a fight to the very end for the division win.