Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Reveals Why Bryson Stott Was Removed From Game
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to keep their winning streak intact on Monday when they defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2.
It was their fifth win in a row and the sixth victory out of their last seven games.
However, it wasn’t all smiles in the clubhouse after the game, as the Phillies are dealing with yet another injury to a player in their starting lineup.
Late in the contest, second baseman Bryson Stott was replaced by Edmundo Sosa. No one knew at the time what the reasoning was for the move, but manager Rob Thomson revealed what was behind the decision.
After the game, via Lochlahn March of the Philadelphia Inquirer on X, Thomson said that Stott hyperextended his elbow during a swing. The team is going to check him out and there is a chance that he won’t be in the lineup today out of an abundance of caution.
The team’s manager also shared that he is unsure if this is related to the elbow and nerve issues that his starting second baseman dealt with throughout a brutal 2024 campaign.
Even if the issues aren’t connected, it makes sense to give Stott a little bit of time off to ensure that he is healthy and the issue cannot worsen if he plays through it.
The team is already without starting first baseman Bryce Harper. Having the entire right side of their starting infield sidelined would be far from ideal.
Alas, Stott has struggled at the plate with a .236/.300/.329 and an OPS+ of 75, which would be the lowest of his career.
If he were to miss any time, Sosa would likely step into his role as the starting second baseman.
He has been solid in a utility role for Philadelphia with a .274/.320/.358 slash line with an OPS+ of 89.
