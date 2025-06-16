How Phillies Can Attack 2026 Free Agent Market To Prepare for Post-Wheeler Rotation
It's official: Zack Wheeler's iron man career will have an end date. The Philadelphia Phillies ace announced that 2027 will be his last season at 37 years old, first reported by The Athletic's Matt Gelb over the weekend.
Wheeler is in the middle of an excellent season with a 2.76 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 88.0 innings pitches for 110 strikeouts. His retirement will have less to do with performance, assuming he keeps these numbers up, and more to do with fatigue.
"It’ll be easy to walk away," Wheeler said.
This means the Phillies have a hole to fill in their starting rotation for the long term. Pitching prospects Andrew Painter and Mick Abel are viewed as part of that future. But there could be more work to be done. Aaron Nola is currently 32 and is not set for free agency until 2031 at 38 years old. But with injuries starting to pile up in his history, he could age very quickly, and the Phillies may need to pivot.
Ranger Suarez, 29, is a free agent after this season. Christopher Sanchez, 28, will hit free agency the same time as Nola. In short, as Wheeler departs, other key pieces of the rotation will join sooner after, and Painter and Abel can't do it on their own.
The next move for Philadelphia might be locking up a long-term starter.
There are some names on the 2026 free agent market that the Phillies could pursue. They would want someone who could be with the team beyond Wheeler's departure, either to go along with Painter and Abel or at least to provide stability while they evaluate other free agent classes.
Dustin May, Los Angeles Dodgers
Dustin May has had a long road of injuries in his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including two Tommy John procedures and an emergency esophagus surgery last season. But he's shown flashes when healthy. He has a 4.46 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.
Turning 28 in August, May has a ton of runway and could be helpful both for the immediate couple of years as well as a solid part of Painter and Abel's future with the team. While his injury history could scare some fans, it could also be used as leverage in contract negotiations by a Philadelphia team that is already pushing its financial envelope. Plus, the Dodgers have never been afraid to let their young players walk and allow their farm system a chance to shine.
Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen is having an uncharacteristic season with his 5.19 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. But the former NL Cy Young Award finalist still has a good body of work that will make him a pursued target in free agency this winter. ESPN's projections still have him getting 185 strikeouts in 196.2 innings.
Gallen will turn 30 in August, so he'll be 32 when the first post-Wheeler season begins in Philadelphia. He could be a good filler if Suarez does not get re-signed and could still likely have two or three solid years left to complement Painter and Abel once Wheeler leaves.
Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres
Dylan Cease is one of the biggest names on the 2026 free agent market, hitter or a pitcher. He has a 4.28 ERA with 96 strikeouts on the season in his first full year with the San Diego Padres. According to Baseball Savant, his Whiff% is in the 95th percentile, showing his elite ability to get guys to swing and miss.
At 29, Cease would likely act as a preliminary leader of the rotation until Painter really takes it over. Like Gallen, he could help with Philadelphia's current competitive window and help as a stabilizing force as more guys leave.
