Phillies Might Have Hurt Their Home Field Advantage With This One Decision
The city of Philadelphia has a rap for being one of the toughest places to play in sports, and that has been evident once again during the Philadelphia Phillies' rise back into contention.
Since Citizens Bank Park opened in 2004, it had boasted the highest winning percentage for any home team in Major League Baseball history prior to the stumble the past two years. But there's no doubt that opposing ball clubs would love nothing more than to avoid traveling to face the Phillies when the games mean more.
A lot of that has to do with the crowd.
Philadelphia sports fans are passionate, loud and abrasive, all things that make them one of the best fan bases in the world, but not necessarily endearing for those who aren't part of the hive.
But as the Phillies embark on another season where they are trying to win a World Series championship, it seems like the team's decision makers have made a choice that could actually help opposing teams.
Creating an enclosed bullpen will offer the opposing relief staff from reprieve during games.
While someone will eventually have to come out and start warming up where they can be subject to taunts and heckles, not sitting there listening to things for the whole contest could be something pitchers across Major League Baseball welcome.
Philadelphia and their fans were in the spotlight during the 2023 National League Championship Series ahead of Game 2 when Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly said he didn't think the noise would be that loud.
When he was warming up for his outing, it was clear Phillies fans wanted to let him know where he was playing.
Kelly gave up three solo home runs and Philadelphia won to take a 2-0 series lead.
He ultimately had the last laugh when he returned to Citizens Bank Park six days later and pitched a gem, throwing five innings of one-run ball where he only gave up three hits and struck out eight.
Still, that was an example of how the atmosphere can impact an opposing pitcher.
How the new bullpen enclosure impacts, or doesn't impact, the games during the regular season and playoffs will be seen.