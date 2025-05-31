Phillies Named Best Trade Destination for Rays Star Relief Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, as they lead both the National League East and the entire NL.
With one of the most well-rounded rosters in the game, it isn’t too surprising to see the Phillies playing at such a high level.
However, it hasn’t been easy getting to this point with several key contributors not producing up to the level which they are accustomed too.
One of the areas of the team that has some slight concerns with the calendar nearing a flip to June is the bullpen.
Philadelphia knew there could be a tough transition after losing Jeff Hoffman, an All-Star in 2024, and Carlos Estevez, the team’s big trade deadline acquisition, in free agency to the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals, respectively.
The only addition the team made to the backend of their bullpen this past winter was Jordan Romano, who is beginning to find his form after a disastrous start to his tenure with the franchise.
But the biggest obstacle that has to be overcome is the loss of closer Jose Alvarado, who is serving an 80-game suspension and will not be eligible to pitch in the postseason.
That leaves the team thin on left-handed options and guys who thrive in late-game situations, meaning the Phillies should be scouring the trade market for the second consecutive year for bullpen help.
Pete Fairbanks Would Be a Great Trade Deadline Target for the Phillies
One player whom Allen Settle of YardBarker believes Philadelphia is the best fit for is Tampa Bay Rays closer, Pete Fairbanks.
“The longtime Rays reliever has a career 3.17 ERA and 73 saves over seven seasons. If Romano finds his form, Fairbanks could be an elite setup option. If not, he’s more than capable of taking over the closer role and providing the depth and insurance the Phillies desperately need,” Settle wrote.
Since a difficult rookie campaign in 2019, he has turned into one of the most reliable relief pitchers in baseball.
Fairbanks has a 30.9% strikeout rate in his career, possessing the kind of stuff teams look for when it comes to identifying a reliable late-game option. He has a 130 ERA+ in his career and has excelled as the Rays closer over the last few years.
While he doesn’t address their lack of left-handed pitching options, he would provide manager Rob Thomson with another late-game option, taking pressure off of Orion Kerkering, who hasn’t been nearly as dominant in 2025 as he was during a breakout 2024 campaign.
Potentially set to hit the open market after the season, as Fairbanks has a team option for 2026, the price may not be too high for what could amount to a rental.