Phillies Named Great Fit for Guardians All-Star Outfielder at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies did not get off to a strong start after the All-Star break and the team continues to be locked in a tight race with the New York Mets in the National League East.
Despite a strong record, this Phillies team has once again felt a bit flawed like last season.
While their starting rotation is arguably the best in baseball, they can only do so much. Overall, the offense has been alright, but there have been a lot of inconsistencies with the unit.
Furthermore, the bullpen has certainly been a weakness once again. The decision to sign Jordan Romano to be the closer is a move that backfired, and Philadelphia is already trying to address that need.
With the team hoping to be a contender for the World Series in 2025, upgrades are likely going to be coming at the trade deadline. As the end of the month quickly approaches, the Phillies will certainly be linked to some top talent as they attempt to improve their team.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about the Phillies being a great fit for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.
“Cleveland doesn't want to deal him, but with a dearth of available bats, the Guardians at the very least will listen to see whether teams are willing to blow them away with offers,” they wrote.
It has been a disappointing campaign for the Guardians after making the ALCS last season. The team hasn’t been able to compete with the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central, and the possibility of them selling at the deadline seems likely.
However, the big question is going to be about how far they will potentially go. Kwan has been one of the names mentioned in trade rumors, and with some of the contenders needing an outfielder, it’s certainly possible that Cleveland could see a deal too good to pass up.
While the Phillies recently signed David Robertson to help provide some bullpen depth, there is still a need for them to improve their outfield, and Kwan would be a great addition.
So far this campaign, the slugger has slashed .285/.345/.396 with six home runs, 32 RBI, and 11 stolen bases.
With the ability to play Gold Glove defense as well, Kwan would both help improve their defense and give them another viable option at the top of the lineup.
Since he is still under contract for a couple of years, the cost to acquire him would certainly be high. However, if Philadelphia wants to get aggressive, he’s a strong option.
