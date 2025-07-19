Did Phillies Grab a Major MLB Draft Steal in This Day Two Prospect?
The Philadelphia Phillies deviated from their strategy over the last five years in the MLB draft.
The Phillies were thought to be prime candidates to amass prep players in this year’s class that featured a lot more young than collegiate talent.
However, Philadelphia’s need for pitching help overrode that norm in a college pitcher-heavy haul.
Not only did the Phillies take eight consecutive pitchers, but also only one was from high school—right-hander Matthew Fisher from Indiana at No. 221 overall.
Fisher fits their usual draft prototype, and Philadelphia may have gotten a steal in the seventh round.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) released his analysis of the NL East’s draft classes and predicts the Phillies will go well over slot for the righty who he had ranked as his No. 46 overall prospect.
“He’s an excellent athlete and former quarterback with a high-spin four-seamer and excellent extension along with a curveball that might be plus when he throws it at the upper end of its velocity range,” Law wrote. “He’s much more of a typical Brian Barber pick than their earlier ones.”
According to Kyle Sokeland of the Courier Press, Fisher went 6-0 with a 0.76 ERA in 36⅔ innings with 61 strikeouts to only 11 walks in his senior campaign.
His MLB.com scouting report highlights his high-spin fastball at 92-93 mph, though it routinely hits 95 mph, his low-80s slider, and his upper-70s curveball with a mid-80s changeup.
What’s intriguing about Fisher’s background is his athleticism as a dual athlete, as he was an All-State quarterback for his high school, leading an undefeated season in 2024.
He completed 185 passes for 2,779 yards and 34 touchdowns to just one interception, in addition to rushing 31 times for 191 yards and eight touchdowns.
His success in football and baseball led to him earning Southern Indiana Athletic Conference Player of the Year in both sports.
Several analysts had Fisher pegged as a first-rounder, with mock drafts going so far as to link him to Philadelphia with their No. 26 overall pick.
That is likely why Law anticipates the Phillies will offer a well over-slot bonus to snag Fisher so he doesn’t elect to go the college baseball route.
Fisher is committed to Indiana University, and with the way NIL has infused college sports, it might be worth more than his slot value at $257,700.
If Fisher is really a steal, then Philadelphia should be expected to go well over that in negotiations to retain a hidden gem in the seventh round.
