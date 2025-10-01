Phillies' NLDS Game 1 Start Time Rests on Result of Red Sox-Yankees Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have earned a bye in the playoffs for the second season in a row.
They are hoping the result is much different this time around, as they were embarrassed by the New York Mets in the 2024 NLDS. But with a monster showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers looming after the reigning World Series champions took a 1-0 lead in the Wild Card round over the Cincinnati Reds, things feel much different when it comes to this iteration of the Phillies team.
Because of that, everyone is chomping at the bit to see Philadelphia get back on the field to play. And as the Wild Card has started coming to a close, some information was released regarding when the Phillies will get this year's NLDS matchup underway.
Start Time for Phillies Depends on Red Sox and Yankees
Television networks have a major say when it comes to what time teams play their games in the postseason, and the Phillies are no different. As they sit back and wait to see if the Dodgers are going to be their opponents, they also have to keep an eye on what's happening between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
That's because, according to Paul Casella of MLB.com, the start time for Philadelphia's Game 1 matchup in the NLDS depends on which team advances on the AL side of the bracket.
If the Yankees are able to get past their archrival Red Sox, then the Phillies will play at 6:38 p.m. ET on Saturday. But if Boston is able to upset New York and advance to their ALDS matchup, then Philadelphia will play at 6:08 p.m. ET on Saturday.
The Phillies could know as soon as Wednesday night what time their game is going to start, because the Red Sox took a 1-0 series lead over the Yankees after coming from behind to win their first matchup. But with Carlos Rodon going for New York in the second game against Bryan Bello, there's a good chance things will be taken to a do-or-die Game 3.
Either way, that result only affects Philadelphia by roughly 30 minutes, which is not a major difference. Citizens Bank Park is going to be rocking no matter what, so the differing start times won't be a factor in the stadium environment.
Still, it's best to know when that first pitch is going to come so they can officially get Red October started.