Phillies Officially Finalize Their 2025 Opening Day Roster Against Division Foe
There wasn't a whole lot of intrigue when it came to the Philadelphia Phillies and their roster.
That's the luxury that comes from having a team full of star players.
But there were plenty of camp battles that took place to solidify bench roles and prominent backup positions with the Phillies brass looking to give their veteran players some more time off this season to save their legs for October baseball.
The most prominent one featured the competition for the backup catcher position, a contest that was ultimately won by Rafael Marchan which will start fan favorite Garrett Stubbs in Triple-A.
Kody Clemens earned the final bench spot, beating out Buddy Kennedy.
The Phillies also made a late-offseason trade that featured Tyler Phillips being sent to the Miami Marlins after he was informed he didn't make the Opening Day roster despite Ranger Suarez starting his year on the injured list.
Once again, Philadelphia was blessed with good health throughout the spring, something that bodes well for them getting off to another strong start as they look to repeat as NL East champions and march towards a World Series title.
Other transactions announced on Thursday included:
-Placed Ranger Suarez on 15-day injured list with low back stiffness retroactive to March 24
-Placed Weston Wilson on 10-day injured list with left oblique strain retroactive to March 24
-Designated Buddy Kennedy for assignment
Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day Roster
Starting Pitchers (5): Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Jesus Luzardo, Cristopher Sanchez, Taijuan Walker
Relievers (8): Jose Alvarado, Tanner Banks, Carlos Hernandez, Orion Kerkering, Jordan Romano, Joe Ross, Jose Ruiz, Matt Strahm
Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto, Rafael Marchan
Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Kody Clemens, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner
Outfielders (4): Nick Castellanos, Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas
Designated Hitter (1): Kyle Schwarber