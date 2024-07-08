Phillies Past Fan Favorite Continues Rivalry with Former Mets Reliever
The Philadelphia Phillies and their players are no strangers to developing rivalries.
Passionate fanbases, close regional proximity, and multiple games where similar rosters are facing each other over the years is a perfect catalyst to creating conflicts.
Chasey Utley against the New York Mets and Bryce Harper against the Atlanta Braves are some of the most recent examples that standout for Phillies stars who go at it with their rivals.
And even though one of Philadelphia's fan favorites is no longer in this team's uniform, that doesn't mean he isn't maintaining a little rivalry of his own against the Mets.
Rhys Hoskins has some bad blood with Jeff McNeil, and even when the slugger put on his new Milwaukee Brewers jersey this season, that didn't stop these two from keeping the venom alive.
Back on Opening Day, Hoskins slid hard into second base which angered McNeil, sparking a benches clearing situation. The next day, New York's reliever Yohan Ramirez threw behind Hoskins, prompting the pitcher to get suspended for three games.
The right-hander struggled and he was eventually shipped to the Baltimore Orioles before a winding road brought him back to the Mets, and now with the Los Angeles Dodgers after another trade.
On Sunday, Hoskins and Ramirez met again.
Based on the reaction of Philadelphia's former first baseman, he clearly remembered what took place during the opening series of the year and wasn't happy about getting hit this time around.
Whether or not Ramirez was trying to plunk Hoskins is unknown.
The right-hander doesn't have the best control, one of the reasons why he has an inflated ERA and has been on multiple teams throughout his career. He also is no longer with New York, so past history between their former franchises wouldn't apply here.
Still, baseball players are grudge holders, and maybe Ramirez was still holding onto what took place while he was with the Mets and threw behind Hoskins.
Either way, it's nice to see the Phillies' former star continue to be feisty when it comes to past rivalries, especially when it involves a player who used to pitch for a franchise rival.