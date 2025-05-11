Phillies Pitching Prospect is Putting Himself Back Into Elite Territory
There was a time where Mick Abel was one of the prizes of the Philadelphia Phillies farm system. He brought towering size at 6-foot-5 and had a plus curveball and slider that could compliment well with his natural throwing power.
He had trouble with command throughout his climb to the triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, and it's knocked him down a few pegs in the Phillies farm system. He usually consistently found himself on the MiLB Top 100 Prospects list, but did not enter the 2025 ranked there.
He still has a place in the Philadelphia organization, and he showed that off this weekend.
How Mick Abel is Impressing the Phillies
The Iron Pigs are ranked at the top of the International League East at 26-12, and Abel has been a big part of that with his 2.53 ERA. He led them to a 5-2 victory against the Boston Red Sox affiliate Worcester WooSox with seven complete innings, three hits, one earned run, and a season high nine strikeouts.
The Phillies have moved Abel through the ranks despite his command issues, and an outing like this exemplifies why they trust him.
Abel, 23, is the eighth-ranked prospect in Philadelphia's farm system and their third-ranked pitching prospect. He's beaten out by Andrew Painter, who has been impressing in his own right as the fifth-ranked prospect in all of baseball, and Moisés Chace.
Chace still has growing to do in Double-A, and Painter has had his fair share of injuries and inconsistencies despite putting things together well so far this year. There's a very clear path for Abel to make the majors within the next year, even if Painter beats him to it. The intention is that Painter will join the Phillies sometime this season.
But make no mistake, Abel will need to get a hold of his command. The Phillies' starting rotation allows the sixth fewest walks per nine innings according to FanGraphs, so the standard is high for him to be part of that effort.