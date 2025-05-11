Phillies Pitching Prospect is Putting Himself Back Into Elite Territory

Is Mick Abel back?



7 IP, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks … 96 pitches, 61 strikes … 12 swings and miss (9 on the FB) … FB averaged 95.9 mph, T98



The 9 strikeouts are a season high … He's now 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA this season