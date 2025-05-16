Phillies Place Aaron Nola On Injured List Following Recent Struggles
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the best rotations in baseball, and it could potentially be No. 1 once Aaron Nola turns his season around.
But that will have to come at a later date since the team announced they are placing him on the 15-day injured list due to a right ankle sprain. This stint will be retroactive to May 15 and fellow right-hander David Robert has been called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as the corresponding roster move.
This was an injury that was reportedly suffered before his start against the Cleveland Guardians on May 9, an outing where he gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched after he had allowed just one total in his previous two.
Nola's ankle seems to have been affecting him when he took the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 14, a start where he had the worst showing of his season and one of the worst of his career by allowing nine earned runs on a career-high 12 hits.
For the year, he has an ERA of 6.16 to go along with a 1-7 record in nine starts, a shocking development for a player who was the ace of this staff for so long.
The Phillies recently got back Ranger Suarez from the injured list and it seemed like this rotation was going to operate in the way the front office envisioned when they landed Jesus Luzardo during the winter. But with Nola going on the shelf, everyone will have to wait a bit longer to see how the projected starting five performs in full capacity.