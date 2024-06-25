Phillies Poised to Have Huge Group Advance in All-Star Game Voting
The Philadelphia Phillies maintained their edge in All-Star Game voting as a half-dozen players are in line to advance to the second place of voting.
First baseman Bryce Harper is leading the way and is the only National League player with at least two million votes, as Monday’s update had the left-handed slugger with 2,037,503 votes.
If Harper remains the NL’s top overall vote-getter he will automatically be named the starter at first base and would make his ninth All-Star Game appearance for the NL. But it would be his All-Star Game debut at first base.
First phase voting ends at noon eastern on Thursday, with results to follow later that day. Phase two voting starts on Sunday. The top two vote-getters at each position, along with the top six outfielders, advance. Votes, however, do not carry over.
The All-Star Game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.
Philadelphia has the best record in the National League and, by extension, several players, along with Harper, are poised to move into the second phase.
The other position player leader from Philadelphia is third baseman Alec Bohm, who was in the lead in the first update and extended his lead to more than 1.4 million votes over San Diego Padres Manny Machado. Bohm has 1,960,231 votes.
Shortstop Trea Turner, who missed a month with a hamstring injury, is one of two shortstops with more than one million votes (1,070,672). He is behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, who is expected to miss the All-Star Game with an injury.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto is recovering from knee surgery, but he remained in second in voting with 1,081,907 votes, putting him behind Milwaukee’s William Contreras, who has 1,473,348.
In the outfield, two Phillies are in the top six — Brandon Marsh in fifth place with 1,003,261 votes and Nick Castellanos in sixth place with 857,186 votes. Johan Rojas, who is now at Triple-A, is seventh in voting.
San Diego’s Jurickson Profar, Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. are ahead of Marsh and Castellanos in the outfield.
Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber was third at designated hitter with 880,794 votes. He is well behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani. But he has a chance to catch Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna, who is less than 100,000 votes ahead of Schwarber.
The Phillies end June with a three-game series at Detroit, followed by a four-game set at home against Miami.
July starts with a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs, followed by a three-game series at Atlanta.
The final week leading into the All-Star break includes home series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics.