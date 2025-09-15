Phillies Projected to Cut Ties with Disappointing Veteran Reliever in Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are on the cusp of locking up their second straight National League East title and have some big goals they are eyeing this October. Getting over the World Series hump to bring a World Series banner back to the City of Brotherly Love is what's at the top of mind for everyone in the building.
One player who is not going to be able to contribute to that goal after an ugly situation saw him suspended for the postseason comes from the bullpen in former closer José Alvarado. The left-hander made it back to the mound after serving his suspension for PEDs, however he is not eligible for the playoffs and now is on the injured list as well.
Given the Phillies put Alvarado on the shelf in the season's final weeks and he is not going to be able to play in October, the writing was already on the wall on the wall that his season was over, and this was confirmed over the weekend by the team. One insider thinks this might just mean not only is his season over, but his time in Philadelphia as well.
Alvarado Could Have Already Played Last Game with Phillies
During his Sunday column, Bob Nightengale of USA Today broke down Alvarado's contract situation this winter and explained how it may simply make sense for the team to part ways entirely rather than keeping him around.
"Alvarado has a $9 million club option for 2026, but considering how much he let them down this season, it would make the most sense to buy out his $500,000 option and say good-bye," Nightengale wrote.
When he was on the field, Alvarado was not the star version of himself he's been previously, pitching to a 3.81 ERA and 1.308 WHIP. Though he did take a step from last year's disappointing 4.09 ERA, he was nowhere close to the version of himself he was back in 2023. That year, the 30-year-old had a 1.74 ERA, 1.161 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 41.1 innings pitched.
Paying Alvarado $9 million given what he has been over the last two years is not something that should be in the cards without complete desperation, but the suspension is really just the cherry on top here. When you can't be depended upon to stay on the field not because of injuries but poor decisions, why should the team commit legitimate financial resources to you?
Alvarado was a fan favorite for a long time, but the way things are going here, him being back in a Philadelphia uniform next season at this point would be a major surprise. As tough as that would be to stomach, it likely would be in the best long-term interest of the franchise.