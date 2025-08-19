Phillies Reinstate Jose Alvarado To Active Roster Following PED Suspension
The Philadelphia Phillies just got a major piece of their bullpen back.
As expected, they have reinstated Jose Alvarado from the 80-game performance enhancing drug suspension he was handed back on May 18, getting moved to the restricted list during that time while he waited for his punishment to to end.
Alvarado won't be eligible to pitch in the playoffs for the Phillies this year, however, getting him back at this point in the season is a huge plus for a bullpen unit that has started to improve these past few months but still has clear areas of weaknesses the lefty will be able to help with.
As part of the corresponding roster shuffling, Nolan Hoffman was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following making his Major League debut on Monday. While he flashed some promise with his strikeout ability, he struggled by giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks across one inning in the ninth, even with the two strikeouts he had.
But to make room on the 40-man for Alvarado, Philadelphia designated left-handed pitcher Josh Walker for assignment, likely ending his tenure with the team after he was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on May 29 of this year in exchange for cash considerations.
Now that everything is straightened out when it comes to the roster, it's full steam ahead when it comes to the big left-hander coming back into the mix, with the Phillies likely using him a ton down the stretch.
What Should Phillies Fans Expect From Jose Alvarado?
If what Alvarado did with Lehigh Valley during his recent rehab assignment is any indication of what's to come, then the Phillies are going to be getting a dominant left-hander to help them close out back-to-back division titles.
Across five appearances at Triple-A, Alvarado had five scoreless outings where he gave up just four hits in five innings pitched, striking out four batters while also walking four.
Hopefully the control and strikeout stuff comes back for him, but his ability to escape without giving up a single run during this time is huge for someone coming off such a long layoff. And when he's back with the big league club, he'll be expected to do the same.
His return also gives manager Rob Thomson the chance to use his high-leverage relievers less often for the remainder of the regular season, saving the arms of lefties Tanner Banks and Matt Strahm while also giving more rest to Orion Kerkering and Jhoan Duran as needed.
This is about as big of an addition that a contending team could have at this stage of the campaign, even if Alvarado isn't able to pitch in the playoffs.