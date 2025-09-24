Phillies Projected to Let Discouraging Midseason Signing Walk in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed into the playoffs hopeful to make a deep run this October and eventually come home with the World Series trophy after falling short for the last three years.
While the current iteration of the Phillies has gotten close, they have suffered a heartbreaking exit in each of these most recent three postseasons at various stages. The window could be closing though and this may be the best chance for Philadelphia to see a World Series for a long time.
Last year, the big problem in October was a bullpen which essentially completely collapsed when the lights were brightest. Dave Dombrowski took steps to address this both via the trade market and the open market this summer. Naturally, much of the attention falls of Jhoan Duran, but signing David Robertson from free agency was a massive move as well.
Unfortunately though, Robertson has not really been able to replicate the same level of success he has in years past with the team. Edward Eng of FanSided predicts that because of this, Robertson is entering his final days with the team with the offseason approaching.
Phillies Projected to Let David Robertson Walk Away
"Added to the bullpen mix for the final two months of the 2025 season after signing as a free agent toward the end of July, David Robertson has been adequate for the Phillies, but nothing like his previous tenure with the club," Eng wrote. "With Father Time likely catching up to the 40-year-old veteran, the Phillies should focus on other relief options to bolster their bullpen for 2026."
In 17 appearances with the team, Robertson has pitched to a 4.20 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, a far cry from the version of himself he had been in previous tenures with the team. He has not been horrible by any means, but now at the age of 40, it's become very clear he's not the pitcher he once was, and it will likely mean the end of his third Philadelphia tenure without an offer to return.
Robertson's Last Stint with Phillies Was Much Different
When Philadelphia acquired Robertson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs at the deadline in 2022, he had a 2.70 ERA over 22 appearances while racking up six saves. It was his performance during the month of October in the team's run to the World Series though which really made him a legend in the city though.
Over eight postseason appearances, Robertson had a 1.17 ERA including a blemish free four innings and a save in the Fall Classic. Though they would of course lose in heart breaking fashion to the Houston Astros, the right-hander won the admiration and trust of the Phillies, and it likely played a factor in signing him this year.
If Robertson were to have another playoffs like 2022, perhaps Philadelphia would at least consider the idea of bringing him back. So far though, nothing he has done has indicated that is ahead for him.
Whether it's the end of his decorated career or not remains to be seen, but chances are the end of this season -- whenever it does come -- will be the end of Robertson's time in a Phillies uniform.