Phillies Acquisition of Jhoan Duran Ranked Amongst the Best MLB Trade Deadline Moves
Heading into the MLB trade deadline, Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski knew something had to be done with his team’s bullpen.
The offseason plan he put in place for the relief pitching staff had gone up in flames. Losing Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez to the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals, respectively, proved too much to overcome. Especially when taking into consideration that closer Jose Alvarado also had to serve an 80-game suspension.
All of the additions made in winter flamed out. Jordan Romano was abysmal before being placed on the 15-day injured list. He gave up 10 earned runs in his last 2.1 innings worked, holding an 8.23 ERA. Carlos Hernandez was designated for assignment earlier in the campaign, as was Joe Ross.
Dombrowski took full responsibility for the shortcomings of the bullpen and knew it was on him to fix them. Just as he has done so many times previously, he struck gold ahead of the deadline. Closer Jhoan Duran was acquired from the Minnesota Twins in what was one of the best deadline moves of the year.
Jhoan Duran was amongst best MLB trade deadline acquisitions
Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated placed the move at No. 5 in his list of the top 10 MLB trade deadline acquisitions. An argument could have been made for the transaction to land higher. But, there is no doubt; this has been one of the most impactful moves of the year.
The price wasn’t cheap. The Phillies parted with starting pitcher Mick Abel and star catching prospect Eduardo Tait. But it has been a worthwhile move given how well their new closer has performed.
Upon his arrival, Duran instantly made an impact. His production out of the gate with his new team was impressive, mowing down opponents and converting saves. In 20 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched, he has recorded a 1.53 ERA. He has struck out 22 batters while registering an ERA+ of 295, a FIP of 1.56 and racking up 15 saves.
There has been a lot to be impressed by during his short tenure with the team. Easily the thing that stands out the most is the pinpoint control he has exhibited. Duran has issued only one walk while facing 67 batters. Free passes haven’t been a problem for him in the past, but those kinds of numbers are staggering.
With their biggest weakness addressed, Philadelphia looks as dangerous as any team in baseball heading toward the postseason. Duran has been the headliner in the bullpen, but he isn’t the only addition that has paid dividends. Credit needs to be given to Dombrowski for also landing veteran David Robertson. He has helped bridge the gap to the dominant closer along with Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks.