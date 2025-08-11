Phillies Prominent Pitching Prospect could become an unlikely September Call-Up
When the Philadelphia Phillies drafted pitcher Andrew Painter in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, they knew exactly what they were getting. The 6'7" righty brought with him a fastball that clocks in the mid-90s and a curveball that can give batters fits. The team projected him to be a contributor in their rotation when the time was right.
While he was mostly on a steady track to the big leagues, Painter lost significant time after having Tommy John surgery in 2023. And there's no doubt that he's hit a bit of a snag at the Triple-A level, but that hasn't soured the club's opinion on him. Thus far, the starter has gone just 3-7 with a 5.24 ERA for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in 2025... not exactly the kind of numbers that set the world on fire.
Those numbers haven't quelled the organization's excitement about the 22-year-old prospect. Team President Dave Dombrowski recently shared his thoughts on Painter's future with the Phils and the faith he has in the youngster.
"Well, because I think he's really good is really what it comes down to," Dombrowski stated. "I think he's a premier starting pitcher. Again, he's coming off of basically missing two years. Tommy John surgery, a lot of times after you throw like he has, it even takes another year to get back to where you were."
"We just think he's really, really good ... top of the rotation, and has the potential to be a No. 1, No. 2 type starter for a long, long time for us. And we're right on the verge of being able to do it."
Will Andrew Painter join the Phillies in September?
With Dombrowski squarely in his corner, does that mean Andrew Painter could get the call when the Phillies' expand their roster on Sept 1? While it doesn't seem likely, it's a scenario that Dombrowski isn't totally ruling out. However, he also stated that if Painter gets the call, he will work as a starter and not out of the bullpen.
“Painter is not going to pitch out of the bullpen,” Dombrowski said. “He’s not built to do that. He’s a young pitcher, a starting pitcher. There’s also an adjustment phase to doing something like that. We’re building him up. He’s just too good of a prospect.”
The ultimate answer will come three weeks from now, and the smart money says the team will likely hold Painter out and let him focus on 2026. If the Phillies are in a close race that comes down to a September sprint to the finish line, then there's no real opportunity for the rookie to step into a starting role.
Philadelphia (currently 68-49) leads the NL East by 5.5 games over the New York Mets. However? If that lead expands greatly in the next 15-20 games, we may get our first look at Andrew Painter in Major League Baseball.
