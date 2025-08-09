Keaton Anthony’s Phillies Prospect Trajectory Pointing Up After Terrific Season
For now, Philadelphia Phillies prospect Keaton Anthony is on the Triple-A Lehigh Valley injured list.
But, when he returns, he’s likely to resume destroying baseballs.
Keaton, the former Iowa star, is having the kind of season that gets one on the radars of prospect watch lists. MLB Pipeline didn’t have Anthony ranked in its Top 30 list of Phillies prospects to start the season. Now, he’s No. 14.
The site recently highlighted one prospect from each organization that is having a breakthrough season, one that is putting them on an upward trajectory in the team rankings. Anthony was the selection and it’s easy to see why.
Keaton Anthony’s Breakthrough 2025
Late last season, the 24-year-old right-handed hitting slugger played just six games at Double-A Reading. He batted .120. It was his first real sign of struggle since he became a pro.
It didn’t last long. The Phillies assigned him to Reading to start this season and in 49 games he showed that his slow start in 2024 was not indicative of his ability. He slashed .330/.380/.522 with four home runs and 29 RBI.
That was enough for the Phillies. He was promoted to Lehigh Valley on June 11. Even with two stays on the injured list, he’s continued slamming baseball. In 33 games he has slashed .313/.374/.433 with two home runs and 10 RBI.
His career slash in 199 minor league games is .324/.402/.467 with 16 home runs and 115 RBI. He’s been remarkably consistent. MLB Pipeline lists him as a first baseman.
There are two things standing in his way for a Major League job. First, superstar Bryce Harper plays first base. Second, Anthony hasn’t shown the consistent power needed to play first base. But he also plays right field and designated hitter. His versatility could get him a Major League job soon.
About Keaton Anthony
Anthony is attempting to make it to the Majors the hard way — as an undrafted free agent. That’s something infielder Otto Kemp was able to do earlier this season.
The Phillies signed Anthony out of Iowa after the 2023 MLB draft, after he was named a third-team all-America. He batted .389 with 22 doubles, nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 51 runs. He also pitched at Iowa, throwing 22 innings and striking out 18.
His name was connected to an NCAA gambling probe while he was in school and he fell out of the draft entirely, per The Athletic. Otherwise, he would have likely been drafted.
After 14 pro games in 2023, he got serious traction in the organization in 2024 as he played for Class-A Clearwater, High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading.
Everywhere he went, he hit. He finished with a .327/.414/.454 slash in 103 games with eight home runs and 67 RBI. He also had 20 doubles and two triples. He limited his strikeouts (68) and had 50 walks.