Phillies Reliever Apologizes as he Prepares to Return From Suspension
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado returned to action on Tuesday, following an 80-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. The lefthander was punished for using exogenous testosterone and was suspended on May 18.
Alvarado, a nine-year MLB veteran, can begin a minor league assignment before he's officially eligible to return to the Phillies on Aug. 19. However, he is ineligible to pitch in the postseason for the Phillies due to the severity of his suspension.
As he prepared for his return, he sent out a message on social media, expressing his remorse for violating the Major League drug policies, where he apologized to the club, his teammates, his family, and his friends. He also vowed to be a more dedicated teammate going forward.
"I am fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong and I would never intend to do so because I have always had great respect for the game, my organization, my teammates, and the fans, all of whom I want to offer my sincere apologies," Alvarado posted on Tuesday. "I made a mistake, and therefore, I have faced the consequences set forth by MLB. Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win. There is always a lesson to be learned in every mistake."
The Venezuelan-born lefthander is 4-1 with seven saves and a 2.70 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and just four walks in 20 innings pitched in 2025. He was projected as the Phillies closer this season, before the suspension shelved that plan.
Phillies Add Reliever to Bullpen
Meanwhile, Philadelphia acquired some insurance for the back of their bullpen by grabbing Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline. Duran has 18 total saves on the season with a 1.93 ERA. However, his first two appearances for Philly were perfect, as he notched two saves and didn't allow a run.
Duran has been penciled in as the team's closer for the rest of the season. However, Phillies manager Rob Thomson says that having Alvarado back gives the team a lot of dangerous depth in relief and electric energy in the clubhouse.
"He's not only a talent, but he brings so much energy to the field and the clubhouse," Thomson said about Alvarado. "It's really good to have him around."
The Phillies (65-49) currently sit atop the National League East, 2.5 games ahead of the New York Mets with roughly six weeks to play in the regular season. They will travel to Citi Field for a three-game series in New York beginning August 25. The two rivals will last face off for three more games in Philadelphia on Sept 12-14, in what could be the pivotal match-up in their postseason push.