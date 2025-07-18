Inside The Phillies

Phillies Provide Positive Update on Status of Starting Pitcher Aaron Nola

A positive update has been provided in the status of injured Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

May 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The 2025 MLB regular season has been a disastrous one for Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

The epitome of reliability and durability over the last few years, he suffered an injury that sent him to the injured list for the first time since 2017.

Nola originally landed on the sidelines in mid-May following a start on the 14th because of a sprained right ankle.

But as he progressed through his recovery, another ailment popped up that derailed his rehab and cast some uncertainty about when he would get back on the mound.

In addition to the ankle sprain, Nola picked up a stress fracture in his right rib cage that was discovered when he began ramping up his throwing activity.

The setback led to the Phillies transferring him to the 60-day IL, which meant he wasn’t eligible to return until after the All-Star break, which has just concluded.

News regarding the 2018 National League All-Star has been mostly negative to this point, but a positive update has been provided by Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Nola is set to throw two innings and 35 pitches on Saturday against live hitters in what will be a batting practice environment. After that, a bullpen session will occur on Tuesday.

If all goes well between those two sessions, a minor league rehab assignment could be the next step in the process.

Hopefully, the ability to rest and heal up from injuries will help get him back on track in what has been a disappointing campaign to this point.

Through nine starts, Nola has a 6.16 ERA across 49.2 innings with 52 strikeouts. He has been hurt by the long ball, giving up 2.0 HR/9.

That would be a single-season high for the veteran right-hander, who is also giving up a career-worst 10.7 H/9.

