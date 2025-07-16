'Awesome' Opportunity To Play for Childhood Team Could Draw Phillies Star Away
Kyle Schwarber was the lone Philadelphia Phillies representative at the All-Star Game this year.
Zack Wheeler, who likely would have started for the National League side if he hadn't turned down the invite, was the only other player to get selected, something that drew a lot of controversy when it came to the other Phillies players who were snubbed.
But despite being the only player in a Philadelphia uniform at Truist Park in Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic, he made sure he wasn't forgotten.
Schwarber, after going 0-for-2 with a walk after replacing Shohei Ohtani, played the role of hero in the impromptu swing-off that secured the National League the win, with all three of his swings producing balls that went over the fence.
For that, he earned a historic MVP Award and became just the second Phillies player ever to take home that coveted trophy.
In typical Schwarber fashion, he downplayed what took place and his deservedness of winning the award, but when looking forward, there's no doubt that what he did at the All-Star Game will have an impact on his future.
With the fan favorite slugger set to hit the open market after the season, there is now even more pressure on Dave Dombrowski and John Middleton to get something done that will keep him with the team going forward, especially since the 2026 All-Star Game is coming to Citizens Bank Park.
But it's not going to come easy or cheap.
As one of the most prolific power hitters in the game, multiple offensively-challenged teams could come calling with the hopes that he will boost their production.
That includes the Cincinnati Reds, who Schwarber grew of rooting for and said it would "be awesome" if he ever got to play for them during his career.
"Being a baseball fan and growing up and watching Cincinnati baseball for your whole youth, that's how you fall in love with baseball, I think it would draw your attention, right?" he said, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer (subscription required). "Being able to play for your childhood team is something that I think it'd be awesome."
If that sounds ominous for Phillies fans, it should.
It's not a guarantee that Philadelphia will open up their checkbook further to sign their designated hitter to a lucrative, long-term deal, which could allow another team -- like the Reds -- to swoop in and draw him away.
However, Schwarber also reiterated his desire to stay with the Phillies, stating how much he has enjoyed his time with the franchise.
"Obviously there's interest on my side, and I know that there's going to be interest on their side ... We've played a lot of meaningful baseball games in Philadelphia, and the postseason environment is second to none ... that's something you don't want to take for granted and you appreciate that," he stated.
Is it enough to keep him in the City of Brotherly Love instead of returning home?
Philadelphia might have the edge in that department, too.
"I've made it known that Philly's been home for me these last four years, and that's where my kids have been growing up. We spend more time in Philadelphia than we do at our own home [in Ohio] in the offseason, and that's what they know home is," Schwarber added.
Still, it's going to come down to finances.
Schwarber wants to stay with the Phillies, that much is clear.
Whether or not something ultimately gets done will be determined at a later date.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.